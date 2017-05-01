GoPro Inc (GPRO) Announces Earnings Results

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 44.14% and a negative net margin of 35.35%. The company earned $218.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) traded up 3.27% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,031,648 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.22 billion. GoPro has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

In other news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 41,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $336,420.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,573.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $52,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,668 shares of company stock valued at $738,432. Company insiders own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Allianz Asset Management AG acquired a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in GoPro by 15.2% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised their target price on GoPro from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.68 target price (down previously from $10.80) on shares of GoPro in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Saturday. Finally, Vetr raised GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.72 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GoPro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc (GoPro) produces cameras and mountable and wearable accessories. The Company’s product offerings include HERO5, which is a line of cloud-connected cameras featuring image stabilization, telemetry, cloud connectivity and voice control; GoPro Plus, which is a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit and share content; Quik, which is a mobile editing application that creates edits on a smartphone; Capture, which is a mobile application that allows users to preview and play back shots, control their GoPro cameras and share content on the fly using their smartphones; Karma, which is its compact and foldable drone and versatile stabilization solution that includes the Karma controller, and camera stabilizer, and it all fits in a custom backpack, and Karma Grip, which is a handheld, body-mountable camera stabilizer.

