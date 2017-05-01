Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Getting Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) have trended positive on Monday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co earned a news impact score of 0.46 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 96 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Alpha One’s rankings:

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) opened at 36.23 on Monday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $37.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.81.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm earned $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post $3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup Inc raised their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.94.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $220,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard J. Noechel sold 4,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $174,157.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,500.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer of tires. The Company operates through three segments. The Americas segment develops, manufactures, distributes and sells tires and related products and services in North, Central and South America, and sells tires to various export markets. The Americas segment manufactures and sells tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, earthmoving, mining and industrial equipment, aircraft and for various other applications.

