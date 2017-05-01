Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, “Good Times Restaurants Inc. is a holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, they are engaged in the business of developing, owning, operating and franchising restaurants under the name Good Times Drive Thru Burgers. Good Times DriveThru Burgers restaurants are owned, operated and franchised by their subsidiary, Good Times Drive Thru Inc. Good Times Drive Thru Burgers restaurants feature a limited menu for drive-through and walk-up customers. “

Shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) traded up 1.47% on Friday, hitting $3.45. 7,604 shares of the stock traded hands. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. The firm’s market cap is $42.42 million.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business earned $16.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Good Times Restaurants will post ($0.20) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard (Good Times) restaurants and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar concept (Bad Daddy’s). The Company operates through two segments: Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard restaurants, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. Good Times is a quick service restaurant concept.

