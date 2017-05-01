Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (GMZ) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.45

News coverage about Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ) has been trending positive on Monday, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.45 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ) opened at 10.54 on Monday. Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $11.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16.

About Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in master limited partnerships (MLPs).

