Rotork p.l.c. (ROR) Given Buy Rating at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 18th.

ROR has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork p.l.c. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. HSBC Holdings plc boosted their price target on Rotork p.l.c. from GBX 225 ($2.91) to GBX 250 ($3.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rotork p.l.c. from GBX 275 ($3.55) to GBX 260 ($3.36) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.97) price objective on shares of Rotork p.l.c. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Rotork p.l.c. from GBX 285 ($3.68) to GBX 265 ($3.42) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 229.75 ($2.97).

Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) traded down 1.992826% during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 246.139557. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 252.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 241.26. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.14 billion. Rotork p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 173.97 and a 1-year high of GBX 269.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Rotork p.l.c.’s previous dividend of $1.95.

In other Rotork p.l.c. news, insider Stephen Rhys Jones sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.19), for a total transaction of £11,907.87 ($15,374.91).

Rotork p.l.c. Company Profile

Rotork plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the design and manufacture of actuators, which are used for the automation of industrial valves, and flow control products. The Company operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears and Instruments. The Controls segment is engaged in the design, sale and manufacture of electric actuators.

