Daimler AG (DAI) PT Set at €78.00 by Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) received a €78.00 ($84.78) price objective from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($57.61) target price on Daimler AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €68.00 ($73.91) price target on Daimler AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays PLC set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on Daimler AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €90.00 ($97.83) target price on Daimler AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Independent Research GmbH set a €73.00 ($79.35) target price on Daimler AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler AG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €72.75 ($79.08).

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) opened at 68.442 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €68.78 and its 200 day moving average is €67.94. The firm has a market capitalization of €73.22 billion and a PE ratio of 7.412. Daimler AG has a 52-week low of €50.89 and a 52-week high of €73.20.

About Daimler AG

Daimler AG (Daimler) is an automotive engineering company. The Company is engaged in the development, production and distribution of cars, trucks and vans in Germany, and the management of the Daimler Group. Daimler’s segments include Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses and Daimler Financial Services.

