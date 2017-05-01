Goldman Sachs Group Inc Downgrades BHP Billiton Limited (BHP) to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BHP. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Billiton Limited from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of BHP Billiton Limited in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BHP Billiton Limited in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BHP Billiton Limited in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BHP Billiton Limited in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.30.

BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) opened at 35.60 on Tuesday. BHP Billiton Limited has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in BHP Billiton Limited by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,217 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in BHP Billiton Limited by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BHP Billiton Limited by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BHP Billiton Limited by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,615 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in BHP Billiton Limited by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 101,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

BHP Billiton Limited Company Profile

BHP Billiton Limited is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

