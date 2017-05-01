Shire PLC (SHPG) Given New $214.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) had its price target upped by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $202.00 to $214.00 in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC set a $239.00 target price on shares of Shire PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Friday, February 17th. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shire PLC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.70.

Shares of Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) opened at 176.96 on Monday. Shire PLC has a 52-week low of $161.09 and a 52-week high of $209.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.78 and its 200 day moving average is $174.73. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. Shire PLC had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Shire PLC will post $14.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Shire PLC’s previous dividend of $0.14. Shire PLC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Shire PLC by 8.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Shire PLC by 12.3% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shire PLC by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 20,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Rail Splitter Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shire PLC by 94.0% in the third quarter. Rail Splitter Capital Management LLC now owns 68,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after buying an additional 33,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concert Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shire PLC by 4.1% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Shire PLC Company Profile

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

