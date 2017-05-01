Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) in a research note released on Monday, April 17th. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IDTI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Summit Redstone lowered Integrated Device Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America Corp lowered Integrated Device Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc initiated coverage on Integrated Device Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a positive rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Integrated Device Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.13.

Shares of Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) opened at 23.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81. Integrated Device Technology has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $26.66.

In other news, Director Gordon W. Parnell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $143,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,642.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sailesh Chittipeddi sold 2,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $65,777.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 172,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,811.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,209 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,061. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 6.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 5.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integrated Device Technology

Integrated Device Technology, Inc develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers’ applications. The Company operates through two segments: the Communications, and the Computing, Consumer and Industrial. It offers products in radio frequency (RF), timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces and sensing solutions.

