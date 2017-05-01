Vodafone Group plc (VOD) PT Set at GBX 270 by Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a GBX 270 ($3.49) price target on Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.91) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.91) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays PLC set a GBX 225 ($2.91) target price on Vodafone Group plc and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Macquarie restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.19) target price on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.62) target price on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 233.09 ($3.01).

Shares of Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) traded down 1.5335% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 199.0602. Vodafone Group plc has a one year low of GBX 186.50 and a one year high of GBX 240.10. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 55.56 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 205.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 205.27.

In related news, insider Ronald Schellekens sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.60), for a total transaction of £804,000 ($1,038,089.09).

About Vodafone Group plc

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.

