Goldman Sachs Group Inc Analysts Give Societe Generale SA (GLE) a €48.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €48.00 ($52.17) target price on Societe Generale SA (EPA:GLE) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc set a €51.00 ($55.43) target price on Societe Generale SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.58 ($58.24) target price on Societe Generale SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays PLC set a €50.00 ($54.35) target price on Societe Generale SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €60.60 ($65.87) target price on Societe Generale SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc set a €53.00 ($57.61) target price on Societe Generale SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €46.58 ($50.63).

Societe Generale SA (EPA:GLE) opened at 50.21 on Tuesday. Societe Generale SA has a 52-week low of €25.00 and a 52-week high of €51.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €46.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €43.44. The company has a market capitalization of €40.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79.

About Societe Generale SA

Societe Generale SA is a financial services company. The Company is engaged in retail banking, corporate and investment banking, financial services, insurance, private banking and asset management. The Company’s core businesses are managed through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

