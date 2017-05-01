Goldman Sachs Group Inc Analysts Give Rio Tinto plc (RIO) a GBX 2,800 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a GBX 2,800 ($35.80) price objective on Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto plc from GBX 4,490 ($57.40) to GBX 4,300 ($54.97) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($53.69) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,140 ($52.93) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($51.14) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,340 ($42.70) price objective on Rio Tinto plc and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto plc currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,554.43 ($45.44).

Shares of Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) opened at 3062.214 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,214.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,177.30. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 55.09 billion. Rio Tinto plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,853.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,718.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 100.56 ($1.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto plc’s previous dividend of $33.80.

In other Rio Tinto plc news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12 shares of Rio Tinto plc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,031 ($38.75), for a total transaction of £363.72 ($465.00). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,377.

Rio Tinto plc Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc is a mining and metals company. The Company’s business is finding, mining and processing mineral resources. The Company’s segments include Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy & Minerals and Other Operations. The Company operates an iron ore business, supplying the global seaborne iron ore trade.

