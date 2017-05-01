Goldman Sachs Group Inc Analysts Give Essilor International SA (EI) a €118.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €118.00 ($128.26) target price on Essilor International SA (EPA:EI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EI has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €140.00 ($152.17) price objective on Essilor International SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €140.00 ($152.17) price objective on Essilor International SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Essilor International SA in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. HSBC Holdings plc set a €132.00 ($143.48) price objective on Essilor International SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.00 ($102.17) price objective on Essilor International SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €120.29 ($130.75).

Shares of Essilor International SA (EPA:EI) opened at 118.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €113.71 and its 200-day moving average is €107.66. Essilor International SA has a 52 week low of €93.41 and a 52 week high of €124.55. The firm has a market capitalization of €25.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.06.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/goldman-sachs-group-inc-analysts-give-essilor-international-sa-ei-a-118-00-price-target.html.

About Essilor International SA

Essilor International SA, formerly Essilor International Compagnie Generale D’Optique SA, is an ophthalmic optics company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of lenses to improve and protect eyesight. It also develops and markets equipment for prescription laboratories, and instruments and services for eye care professionals.

