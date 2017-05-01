Goldman Sachs Group Inc Analysts Give Deutsche Bank AG (DBK) a €15.80 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €15.80 ($17.17) price target on Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. equinet AG set a €22.00 ($23.91) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Independent Research GmbH set a €19.00 ($20.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Macquarie set a €17.50 ($19.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €15.00 ($16.30) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €16.50 ($17.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.14 ($17.55).

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) opened at 16.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €15.84 and a 200 day moving average of €14.97. Deutsche Bank AG has a 52-week low of €8.85 and a 52-week high of €17.81. The company’s market capitalization is €22.86 billion.

Deutsche Bank AG Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG is a Germany-based global investment bank. The Company diversifies its activities into three group divisions: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB); Private Clients and Asset Management (PCAM), and Corporate Investments (CI). The Corporate & Investment Bank group division comprises corporate banking and securities activities and is divided into Corporate Banking & Securities (CB&S), comprising Markets and Corporate Finance businesses, and Global Transaction Banking (GTB) corporate divisions.

