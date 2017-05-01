Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEMKT:GSS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have $0.75 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

Shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEMKT:GSS) opened at 0.7186 on Tuesday. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.13. The company’s market capitalization is $269.11 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEMKT:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Star Resources will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/golden-star-resources-ltd-gss-lifted-to-strong-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSS. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 137,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 10.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 445,398 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 42,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,206,667 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,573,000 after buying an additional 1,960,546 shares during the last quarter.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. is a gold mining and exploration company. The Company’s segments include Wassa, Bogoso/Prestea, Other and Corporate. The Company, through its subsidiary, Golden Star (Wassa) Limited, owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine and a carbon-in-leach (CIL) processing plant (Wassa).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Star Resources (GSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.