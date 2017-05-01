Golden Star Resources (GSS) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.33

Media coverage about Golden Star Resources (NYSEMKT:GSS) has been trending positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Golden Star Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the mining company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEMKT:GSS) opened at 0.7186 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $269.11 million. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEMKT:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business earned $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Golden Star Resources will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. is a gold mining and exploration company. The Company’s segments include Wassa, Bogoso/Prestea, Other and Corporate. The Company, through its subsidiary, Golden Star (Wassa) Limited, owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine and a carbon-in-leach (CIL) processing plant (Wassa).

