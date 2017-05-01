Goldcorp’s (GG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Goldcorp from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on Goldcorp from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $15.00 price target on Goldcorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) opened at 13.96 on Monday. Goldcorp has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $20.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47 and a beta of 0.12.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 114.28%. The company earned $882 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Goldcorp will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 36,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 24,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldcorp Company Profile

Goldcorp Inc is a gold producer engaged in the operation, exploration, development and acquisition of precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Company is engaged in the sale of gold, silver, lead, zinc and copper. The Company’s segments include Red Lake Gold Mines Ontario Partnership (Red Lake), Goldcorp Canada Ltd./Goldcorp Inc (Porcupine), Musselwhite, Les Mines Opinaca Ltee (Eleonore), Minera Penasquito SA de C.V.

