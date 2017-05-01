Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Receives $41.00 Average PT from Analysts

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) traded up 1.98% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.69. The company had a trading volume of 672,429 shares. Godaddy has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $39.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.93. The company’s market capitalization is $3.56 billion.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company earned $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.43 million. Godaddy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Analysts predict that Godaddy will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Arne Josefsberg sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $46,454.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott Wagner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $286,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,398.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,405 shares of company stock valued at $4,954,840 in the last three months. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SECOR Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Godaddy during the third quarter valued at about $606,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 107.0% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 15,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Espalier Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 27.3% in the third quarter. Espalier Global Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 10.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 19.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after buying an additional 76,982 shares during the period.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc is a technology provider to small businesses, Web design professionals and individuals. The Company delivers cloud-based products and personalized customer care. It operates a domain marketplace, where its customers can find the digital real estate that matches their idea. It provides Website building, hosting and security tools to help customers construct and protect online presence.

