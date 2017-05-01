Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,000 by Analysts at HSBC Holdings plc

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) had its price objective decreased by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 2,200 ($28.41) to GBX 2,000 ($25.82) in a report issued on Friday morning. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc from GBX 2,500 ($32.28) to GBX 2,753 ($35.55) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,440 ($31.50) target price on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,260 ($29.18) target price on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,233.56 ($28.84).

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) traded down 0.1711% during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1743.1279. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,740.00 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,041.45. Go-Ahead Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,686.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,682.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 746.98 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/go-ahead-group-plc-gog-price-target-cut-to-gbx-2000-by-analysts-at-hsbc-holdings-plc.html.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a GBX 30.17 ($0.39) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

In other news, insider Ian P. Butcher bought 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,007 ($25.91) per share, with a total value of £49,713.39 ($64,187.72). Also, insider Paul Edwards bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,708 ($22.05) per share, with a total value of £5,124 ($6,615.88). Insiders purchased a total of 9,024 shares of company stock valued at $16,422,752 in the last ninety days.

Go-Ahead Group plc Company Profile

The Go-Ahead Group plc is a public transport provider. The Company is a bus operator in the United Kingdom both in and outside London. The Company operates through three segments: regional bus, London bus and rail. The regional bus segment comprises bus operations outside London. The London bus segment comprises bus operations in London under control of Transport for London (TfL), and rail replacement and other contracted services in London.

Receive News & Ratings for Go-Ahead Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Go-Ahead Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.