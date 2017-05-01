Glu Mobile (GLUU) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News articles about Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) have been trending somewhat negative on Monday, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Glu Mobile earned a media sentiment score of -0.02 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 91 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alpha One’s analysis:

Several brokerages have commented on GLUU. Wedbush set a $2.00 price objective on Glu Mobile and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Roth Capital raised Glu Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Glu Mobile from $2.30 to $2.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.66.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) traded up 3.247% during trading on Monday, reaching $2.385. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,815,403 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. Glu Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The company’s market capitalization is $321.30 million.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current year.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes and markets a portfolio of mobile games. The Company develops and publishes a portfolio of mobile games designed to appeal to a cross section of the users of smartphones and tablet devices. Its portfolio of mobile games is spread across various genres, including Fashion and Celebrity, Food, Sports and Action, Social Networking and Home.

