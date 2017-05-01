Brokerages Set Globus Medical Inc (GMED) PT at $25.50

Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMED. Barclays PLC cut shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Leerink Swann raised shares of Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at $41,980,000. Deerfield Management Co. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $25,703,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Globus Medical by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,813,000 after buying an additional 920,880 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $18,321,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Globus Medical by 2,449.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 544,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after buying an additional 522,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) opened at 30.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.63. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $31.27.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company earned $151.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.30 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post $1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc (Globus) is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company is focused on implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company’s products fall into one of two categories: Innovative Fusion or Disruptive Technologies.

