Global Payments (GPN) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.16

Media coverage about Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Alpha One reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Global Payments earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 85 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected AlphaOne’s scoring:

Shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) traded down 0.15% during trading on Monday, hitting $81.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,534 shares. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $82.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.32 and its 200-day moving average is $75.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Global Payments from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays PLC upgraded Global Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/global-payments-gpn-earns-daily-news-sentiment-score-of-0-16.html.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 292,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,412,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $47,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,539.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,688 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.