Global Net Lease (GNL) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) have trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Global Net Lease earned a news impact score of 0.16 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.45 price target on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Sunday, January 8th.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) traded up 0.4304% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.7317. The stock had a trading volume of 81,519 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.0474 and a beta of 0.64. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 284.00%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, investing in and disposing of real estate assets. It owns and invests in commercial properties principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and continental Europe that are then leased to companies.

