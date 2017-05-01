Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.10

News headlines about Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Global Blood Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) traded up 5.70% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.60. The stock had a trading volume of 271,916 shares. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $41.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75. The firm’s market cap is $1.33 billion.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.10. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post ($2.87) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital set a $47.00 price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

In other news, major shareholder Robert I. Tepper sold 31,225 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $1,037,606.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,773 shares in the company, valued at $7,635,356.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat blood-based disorders. The Company is developing its initial product candidate, GBT440, as an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

