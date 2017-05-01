Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC Sells 13,772 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (CBG)

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,772 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Argentus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Argentus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in CBRE Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its stake in CBRE Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 78,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) traded up 1.5077% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.3499. 445,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.8742 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.69.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 26.37%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post $2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/glen-harbor-capital-management-llc-sells-13772-shares-of-cbre-group-inc-cbg.html.

Several research firms have commented on CBG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

In related news, CFO Gil Borok sold 36,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,279,988.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,394.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Groch sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $2,952,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,483 shares in the company, valued at $16,691,979.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,175 shares of company stock worth $5,784,723 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a holding company that conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company. The Company operates through the segments: The Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management, and Development Services.

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.