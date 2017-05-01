Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC Has $3.547 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 5.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) traded down 0.2050% on Monday, reaching $72.6308. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,479 shares. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.4979 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.90. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $74.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company earned $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post $3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC Has $3.547 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/glen-harbor-capital-management-llc-has-3-547-million-position-in-waste-management-inc-wm.html.

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $75.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays PLC cut Waste Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on Waste Management from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Vetr upgraded Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.12 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.68.

In related news, VP Devina A. Rankin sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $150,551.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,232.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry H. Caldwell sold 8,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $598,599.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,544.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,310,485 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc (WM) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is a provider of waste management environmental services. The Company’s segments include Solid Waste and Other. The Company’s Solid Waste segment includes its solid waste business. The Other segment includes its Strategic Business Solutions (WMSBS) organization; its landfill gas-to-energy operations and third-party subcontract and administration services managed by its Energy and Environmental Services and WM Renewable Energy organizations; its recycling brokerage services, and its service offerings and solutions, such as portable self-storage and long distance moving services, fluorescent lamp recycling and interests it holds in oil and gas producing properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.