Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC Has $2.287 Million Position in Realty Income Corp (O)

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income Corp were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income Corp by 128.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,036,000 after buying an additional 503,696 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,974,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Realty Income Corp by 26.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income Corp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 654,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after buying an additional 49,005 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Realty Income Corp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) traded up 0.82% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.83. The company had a trading volume of 497,970 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.37. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $52.72 and a 1-year high of $72.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average is $58.91.

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Realty Income Corp had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business earned $298.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post $1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a may 17 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 4.13%. Realty Income Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 230.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Realty Income Corp in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realty Income Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

In related news, Director Gregory Mclaughlin sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $109,988.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,075.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,241 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,465 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Realty Income Corp

Realty Income Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in in-house acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, information technology and capital markets capabilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 4,944 properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico, with over 83.0 million square feet of leasable space leased to 248 different commercial tenants doing business in 47 separate industries.

