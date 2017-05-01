Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC Has $2.108 Million Stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,316 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,060 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,758 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $168,629,000 after buying an additional 63,958 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $1,596,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,952 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) traded up 0.28% on Monday, hitting $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 433,806 shares. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.39. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $62.88.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post $3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity set a $67.00 price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.31 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 333,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $15,823,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $974,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,202.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories in its specialty retail stores primarily in the eastern United States. The Company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores, and Dick’s Team Sports HQ, an all-in-one youth sports digital platform offering free league management services, mobile applications for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and FanWear and access to donations and sponsorships.

