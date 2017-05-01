GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Shares Bought by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,465 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc during the fourth quarter valued at $89,708,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc by 231.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,085,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,823,000 after buying an additional 2,155,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,960,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,010,000 after buying an additional 1,057,506 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc during the third quarter valued at $10,671,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc during the fourth quarter valued at $19,206,000. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) traded up 0.134% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.955. The company had a trading volume of 177,471 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.967 and a beta of 0.94. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $45.58.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. GlaxoSmithKline plc had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.09 billion. Analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post $2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.483 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline plc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. GlaxoSmithKline plc’s payout ratio is presently 389.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas raised GlaxoSmithKline plc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.58 to $37.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Liberum Capital started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

GlaxoSmithKline plc Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases.

