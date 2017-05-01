Norway Savings Bank Has $138,000 Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,600,829 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,238,000 after buying an additional 180,568 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc by 231.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,085,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,823,000 after buying an additional 2,155,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,960,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,010,000 after buying an additional 1,057,506 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc by 7.9% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,431,178 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,857,000 after buying an additional 177,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc during the fourth quarter worth $89,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) opened at 40.90 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 0.94.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. GlaxoSmithKline plc had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.09 billion. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post $2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.483 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline plc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. GlaxoSmithKline plc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 389.36%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/glaxosmithkline-plc-gsk-position-reduced-by-norway-savings-bank-updated.html.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research report on Sunday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline plc in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

About GlaxoSmithKline plc

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.