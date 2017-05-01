Gladstone Land Corp (LAND) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) have trended positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gladstone Land Corp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.44 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) opened at 11.13 on Monday. Gladstone Land Corp has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.57 million, a PE ratio of 247.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26.

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company earned $4.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 million. Gladstone Land Corp had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 4.80%. Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Land Corp will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Gladstone Land Corp’s payout ratio is 742.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Gladstone Land Corp (LAND) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/gladstone-land-corp-land-earns-daily-news-impact-score-of-0-44-updated.html.

In related news, CEO David Gladstone acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,968,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,949,722.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,150 shares of company stock worth $235,689. 21.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gladstone Land Corp Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corporation is an agricultural real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning and leasing farmland. The Company also owns various farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, buildings utilized for the storage and assembly of boxes for shipping produce (box barns), packinghouses, processing facilities and various storage facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.