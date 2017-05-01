Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Position Reduced by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.1% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $997,048,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $271,588,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 51.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,855,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $779,781,000 after buying an additional 3,358,289 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,274,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,739,000 after buying an additional 3,327,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,448,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,328,739,000 after buying an additional 2,587,072 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) opened at 68.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average of $71.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.38 and a 1-year high of $89.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.09. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 92.36% and a net margin of 44.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post $8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Vetr cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.88 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.68.

In related news, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $337,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,830.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Martin sold 73,333 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $4,926,510.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,199,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,973,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

