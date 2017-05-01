Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Given Buy Rating at Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research report report published on Monday, April 17th. Cowen and Company currently has a $100.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GILD. Credit Suisse Group AG dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $93.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays PLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Vetr upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.63 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.68.

Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) opened at 68.55 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $65.38 and a 12 month high of $92.53. The firm has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.09. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 44.43% and a return on equity of 92.36%. The firm earned $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post $8.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John C. Martin sold 73,333 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $4,926,510.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,199,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,973,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $337,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,830.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,448,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,328,739,000 after buying an additional 2,587,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,786,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,119,382,000 after buying an additional 169,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 26,032,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,059,696,000 after buying an additional 1,663,268 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,317,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,373,000 after buying an additional 313,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $997,048,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

