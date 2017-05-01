Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) Rating Reiterated by TD Securities

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s current price.

GIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) opened at 28.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $32.20.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business earned $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.14 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post $1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 14,536,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,519,000 after buying an additional 2,436,287 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,842,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,738,000 after buying an additional 453,201 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,556,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $166,466,000 after buying an additional 837,450 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 52.9% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,008,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,112,000 after buying an additional 1,386,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,943,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,212,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded basic family apparel, including T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, underwear, socks, hosiery and shapewear. The Company operates through two segments: Printwear and Branded Apparel. The Printwear segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes undecorated activewear products.

