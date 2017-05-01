Gigamon Inc (GIMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Gigamon Inc (NYSE:GIMO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm earned $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 million. Gigamon had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Gigamon updated its Q2 guidance to $0.02-0.07 EPS.

Shares of Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO) traded down 3.00% during trading on Monday, hitting $30.75. 2,654,738 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.56. Gigamon has a 52 week low of $28.43 and a 52 week high of $61.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Gigamon in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Gigamon from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Gigamon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Gigamon in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gigamon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

In other Gigamon news, Director Dario Zamarian acquired 5,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $199,995.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,970.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ted C. Ho sold 30,000 shares of Gigamon stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,200 over the last ninety days. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIMO. Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its position in shares of Gigamon by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 2,239,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,003,000 after buying an additional 1,176,397 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gigamon during the third quarter worth approximately $47,759,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gigamon by 80.2% in the third quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,345,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after buying an additional 598,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new position in shares of Gigamon during the third quarter worth approximately $27,612,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gigamon by 116.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,741,000 after buying an additional 449,755 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gigamon

Gigamon Inc offers a solution that delivers visibility and control of data-in-motion traversing enterprise, federal and service provider networks. The Company’s Visibility Platform consists of a distributed system of nodes (that in combination establish a Visibility Fabric). The Visibility Platform includes physical appliances and virtual nodes that can be deployed in data centers, central offices, virtualized/private cloud/public cloud environments, and small form-factor remote site appliances, which in combination enable pervasive visibility of network infrastructures.

