Gigamon Inc (GIMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gigamon Inc (NYSE:GIMO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.33.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Gigamon from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gigamon in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gigamon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Gigamon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corp cut shares of Gigamon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO) traded down 2.287% on Monday, hitting $30.975. 1,847,162 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.384 and a beta of 1.56. Gigamon has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $61.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average of $42.30.
Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm earned $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 million. Gigamon had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gigamon will post $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Ted C. Ho sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,920,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,902.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted C. Ho sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,837 shares in the company, valued at $372,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,000 shares of company stock worth $6,904,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIMO. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Gigamon by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 2,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Gigamon by 15.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gigamon during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gigamon by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Gigamon by 8.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gigamon Company Profile
Gigamon Inc offers a solution that delivers visibility and control of data-in-motion traversing enterprise, federal and service provider networks. The Company’s Visibility Platform consists of a distributed system of nodes (that in combination establish a Visibility Fabric). The Visibility Platform includes physical appliances and virtual nodes that can be deployed in data centers, central offices, virtualized/private cloud/public cloud environments, and small form-factor remote site appliances, which in combination enable pervasive visibility of network infrastructures.
Receive News & Ratings for Gigamon Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gigamon Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.