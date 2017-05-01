GGP Inc (GGP) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

GGP Inc (NYSE:GGP) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.58. GGP also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.34-0.36 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GGP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of GGP in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC raised their price target on GGP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of GGP in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of GGP in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.64.

GGP Inc (NYSE:GGP) opened at 21.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. GGP Inc has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $32.10.

GGP (NYSE:GGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business earned $566.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.66 million. GGP had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 54.91%. GGP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GGP Inc will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Berman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

GGP Company Profile

GGP Inc (GGP), formerly General Growth Properties, Inc, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the operation, development and management of retail and other rental properties, primarily regional malls.

