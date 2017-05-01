Gevo (GEVO) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.12

Headlines about Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gevo earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the energy company an impact score of 89 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) traded down 2.404% during trading on Monday, hitting $1.015. The stock had a trading volume of 404,974 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79. The firm’s market capitalization is $7.17 million. Gevo has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $27.20.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The energy company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.18. The company earned $5.84 million during the quarter. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 57.47% and a negative net margin of 149.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gevo will post ($2.18) EPS for the current year.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc (Gevo) is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company. The Company has developed a technology that uses a combination of synthetic biology, metabolic engineering, chemistry and chemical engineering to focus primarily on the production of isobutanol, as well as related products from renewable feedstock.

