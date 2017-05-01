Geron Co. (GERN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) in a report published on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GERN. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. FBR & Co set a $5.00 price target on Geron and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) opened at 2.56 on Wednesday. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. The stock’s market cap is $407.44 million.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 21.96% and a negative net margin of 469.51%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Geron’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Geron will post ($0.22) EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Geron by 17.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 101,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 275,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 112,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 357.1% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,566,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after buying an additional 234,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corporation (Geron) is a biopharmaceutical company, which supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies by Janssen Biotech, Inc (Janssen). The Company is engaged in the development of therapeutic products for oncology. Using its nucleic acid chemistry, Geron designed Imetelstat to be an oligonucleotide that binds with high affinity to the ribonucleic acid (RNA) template of telomerase, thereby directly inhibiting telomerase activity.

