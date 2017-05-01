German American Bancorp., Inc. (GABC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, April 11th.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hilliard Lyons downgraded German American Bancorp. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of German American Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised German American Bancorp. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) opened at 32.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $753.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $46.76. German American Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $54.46.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 million. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 25.99%. Analysts predict that German American Bancorp. will post $1.72 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/german-american-bancorp-inc-gabc-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from German American Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. German American Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in German American Bancorp. by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 672,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,375,000 after buying an additional 50,701 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in German American Bancorp. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,190,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in German American Bancorp. by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 381,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,053,000 after buying an additional 24,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in German American Bancorp. by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,779,000 after buying an additional 31,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in German American Bancorp. by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 207,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,927,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares during the last quarter. 29.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company, through its banking subsidiary German American Bancorp, operated 51 banking offices in 19 contiguous southern Indiana counties and one northern Kentucky county. Its segments are core banking, trust and investment advisory services, insurance, and other.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on German American Bancorp. (GABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.