Gerdau SA (GGB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gerdau SA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gerdau SA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) opened at 3.05 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.21 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. Gerdau SA has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Gerdau SA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 139,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Gerdau SA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Gerdau SA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 97,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gerdau SA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gerdau SA by 5.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau SA

Gerdau SA (Gerdau) is a manufacturer of long steel in the North and South America. The Company is engaged in the production and commercialization of steel products in general, through its mills located in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, India, Mexico, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela.

