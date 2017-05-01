George Andrew Riedel Sells 2,499 Shares of Xperi Co. (XPER) Stock

Xperi Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Director George Andrew Riedel sold 2,499 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $83,741.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,338 shares in the company, valued at $815,566.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

George Andrew Riedel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, George Andrew Riedel sold 312 shares of Xperi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $12,046.32.

Xperi Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) traded up 1.93% on Monday, hitting $34.25. 508,044 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34. Xperi Co. has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $45.95.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Xperi had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm earned $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xperi Co. will post $2.00 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/george-andrew-riedel-sells-2499-shares-of-xperi-co-xper-stock.html.

Separately, Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Quotient Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Tessera Holding Corporation is a product and technology licensing company. The Company’s technologies and intellectual property are deployed, in areas, such as audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, three dimensional (3D) semiconductor interconnect and packaging.

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.