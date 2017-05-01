Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Stake Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.86% of Genworth Financial worth $17,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 80,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 125,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 78,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) traded down 7.1609% on Monday, reaching $3.7507. The company had a trading volume of 7,432,293 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.87 billion. Genworth Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $5.27.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.47. The firm earned $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Genworth Financial Inc will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genworth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc (Genworth) is a financial security company. The Company provides insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had more than 15 million customers, with a presence in more than 25 countries. The Company operates in Insurance, Mortgage Insurance and Corporate and Runoff.

