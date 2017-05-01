Genworth Financial (GNW) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) have trended positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Genworth Financial earned a news impact score of 0.28 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 82 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne’s scoring:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Genworth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) traded down 6.68% on Monday, reaching $3.77. 7,908,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.88 billion. Genworth Financial has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $5.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.47. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Genworth Financial will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc (Genworth) is a financial security company. The Company provides insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had more than 15 million customers, with a presence in more than 25 countries. The Company operates in Insurance, Mortgage Insurance and Corporate and Runoff.

