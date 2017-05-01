Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business earned $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Genuine Parts Company had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Genuine Parts Company updated its FY17 guidance to $4.75-4.85 EPS.

Shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) traded down 0.74% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.34. The stock had a trading volume of 772,337 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.18 and its 200 day moving average is $94.91. Genuine Parts Company has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $105.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Genuine Parts Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.68%.

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Genuine Parts Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts Company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Genuine Parts Company from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 44,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Genuine Parts Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,804,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Investment Counsel raised its stake in Genuine Parts Company by 4.7% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel now owns 16,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company is a service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Industrial, Office Products Group, Electrical/Electronic Materials and Other.

