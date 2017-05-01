Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.06. Genuine Parts Company also posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genuine Parts Company.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Genuine Parts Company had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.57%. Genuine Parts Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on GPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts Company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Genuine Parts Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.11.

Shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) traded up 1.30% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.10. The company had a trading volume of 811,287 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.37. Genuine Parts Company has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $105.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Genuine Parts Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.68%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/genuine-parts-company-gpc-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-1-05-per-share-updated.html.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Management raised its position in Genuine Parts Company by 2.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company is a service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Industrial, Office Products Group, Electrical/Electronic Materials and Other.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.