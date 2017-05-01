Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.43.

THRM has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Set Gentherm Inc (THRM) Price Target at $40.86” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/gentherm-inc-thrm-receives-40-86-consensus-pt-from-analysts-updated.html.

Shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) opened at 37.15 on Friday. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $39.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.97.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm earned $249.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.57 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gentherm will post $2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ryan Wesley Gaul sold 6,608 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $246,412.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,792.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 23.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Gentherm by 43.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Gentherm by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm during the third quarter worth $256,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated (Gentherm) is a global technology company engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of thermal management technologies. The Company has two segments: Automotive and Industrial. Its products provide solutions for automotive passenger comfort and convenience, battery thermal management, remote power generation, patient temperature management, environmental product testing and other consumer and industrial temperature control needs.

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.