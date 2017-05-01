Gentex Co. (GNTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gentex Corporation is an international company that provides high-quality products to the worldwide automotive industry and North American fire protection market. The Company develops, manufactures and markets proprietary electro-optic products, including interior and exterior electrochromic, automatic-dimming Night Vision Safety automotive rearview mirrors that dim in proportion to the amount of headlight glare from trailing vehicle headlamps, and an extensive line of fire protection products for commercial applications. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on GNTX. BMO Capital Markets reissued a positive rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research note on Friday, March 24th. FBR & Co increased their price objective on Gentex from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wellington Shields downgraded Gentex from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an outperform rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) traded down 0.15% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.62. 256,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.77. Gentex has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $22.12.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $453.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentex will post $1.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Gentex Co. (GNTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/gentex-co-gntx-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Nash sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $34,981.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,804.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Downing sold 10,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $211,152.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,181 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 228,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 610,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 247,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 192,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $65,250,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs and manufactures automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry, and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry. The Company’s business segment involves designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing interior and exterior automatic-dimming automotive rearview mirrors that utilize electrochromic technology to dim in proportion to the amount of headlight glare from trailing vehicle headlamps.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.