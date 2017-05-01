Gentex Co. (GNTX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Gentex worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 41,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 247,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 38.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 290,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at about $987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) opened at 20.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business earned $453.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post $1.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

GNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, January 9th. FBR & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Downing sold 10,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $211,152.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Nash sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $34,981.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,804.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,786 shares of company stock worth $762,221. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs and manufactures automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry, and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry. The Company’s business segment involves designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing interior and exterior automatic-dimming automotive rearview mirrors that utilize electrochromic technology to dim in proportion to the amount of headlight glare from trailing vehicle headlamps.

