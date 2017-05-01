GENMAB AS DKK1 (GNMSF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GENMAB AS DKK1 (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $205.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company that creates and develops human antibodies for the treatment of life-threatening and debilitating diseases. Genmab has numerous products in development to treat cancer, infectious disease, rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory conditions, and intends to continue assembling a broad portfolio of new therapeutic products. In addition, Genmab has developed UniBody, a new proprietary technology that creates a stable, smaller antibody format. Genmab has operations in Europe and the US. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GNMSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GENMAB AS DKK1 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered GENMAB AS DKK1 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of GENMAB AS DKK1 (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) opened at 198.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 71.62 and a beta of 0.94. GENMAB AS DKK1 has a 12 month low of $141.25 and a 12 month high of $207.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.74.

